media release: Grisha Goryachev is internationally celebrated for his extraordinary talent in both classical and flamenco guitar. He began his musical journey at the age of six under the guidance of his father and quickly rose to prominence as a child prodigy. By the age of nine, he was performing in prestigious concert halls across Europe, captivating audiences with his technical brilliance and emotional depth. His early success led to global recognition, including second prize at the Danny Kaye International Children’s Awards and performances at the United Nations and for international dignitaries.

Grisha’s deep passion for flamenco took root during a pivotal tour of Spain, where he was invited to perform for legendary guitarist Paco de Lucía. Moved by Grisha’s artistry, de Lucía personally supported his application for a U.S. visa for individuals of “Extraordinary Ability,” allowing him to bring his dynamic blend of classical precision and flamenco fire to audiences across North America.

Now based in the United States, Grisha is one of the rare guitarists devoted to reviving the tradition of solo flamenco guitar — a practice once championed by icons such as Ramón Montoya and Sabicas. His repertoire, which spans more than six hours of flamenco solos transcribed entirely by ear, reflects a deep command of both musical structure and emotional intensity.

Beyond the stage, Grisha is a passionate educator, frequently visiting schools to conduct workshops and performances that inspire young musicians and introduce new audiences to the expressive power of the guitar. With millions of YouTube views and acclaimed recordings to his name, Grisha Goryachev’s performances are more than concerts — they are immersive journeys into the heart and soul of flamenco.