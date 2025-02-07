media release: Make the most of winter at a Groove and Glide event! Experience the fun and beauty of ice skating under the lights with fun music and games. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Grab your friends, a date, or family, and have fun on the ice.

All Groove & Glide events are free to attend and no registration is needed. Restrooms are available onsite.

LOANER SKATES Borrow a pair of ice skates to use while at the rink! Limited quantities and sizes are available. No skate rentals or concessions are available at this location.

2025 Groove & Glide Schedule - Fridays, 6-8pm

Groove & Glide events are weather-dependent. Unsafe ice and/or blizzard-like conditions may cancel the event. We will try our best to reschedule.