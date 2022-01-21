press release: Make the most of winter at a Groove and Glide event! Experience the fun and beauty of ice skating under the lights with fun music and games. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Grab your friends, a date, or the whole family, and come have some fun on the ice.

All Groove & Glide events are free to attend, held from 6-8 pm, and no registration is needed. Restrooms are available onsite.

2022 SCHEDULE

Friday, January 14 - Westmorland Park, no skate rentals, a limited number of loaner skates available

Friday, January 21 - Rennebohm Park, no skate rentals, a limited number of loaner skates available

Friday, January 28 - Vilas Park, skate rentals available

Friday., February 4 - Olbrich Park, no skate rentals, a limited number of loaner skates available

Friday, February 11 - Elver Park, skate rentals available

Groove & Glide events are weather-dependent. Unsafe ice and/or blizzard-like conditions may cancel the event. We will try our best to reschedule. Watch the website for updates.