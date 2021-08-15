press release: $15

Groove Roulette is a music series created by Glenn Widdicombe where four musicians from four different local bands come together and improvise unique and original music for a couple hours.

Originally called Random Jam Band Generator, the show was staged as a house party based in Milwaukee, WI back in 2017. Come 2020, Groove Roulette created a live stream version of the show to highlight the skills of individual musicians who are active in Madison's and Milwaukee's music scenes. It managed to create paid work for local performers during 2020-21's gig-sparse economy.

Groove Roulette is thrilled to be debuting its first live, in-person show at The Bur Oak which will feature the musicians from its July 22nd live stream as well as a short showcase of Madison's local comedians. Featuring Jacob Vance, Gabriel Hammer, Claire Kannapell, Alyssa Reynolds + Guest Comedians.