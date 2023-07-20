Groove Roulette (Anthony Utehs, Noah Gilfillan, Ryan Worthy, Pablo Chuliver), Invisible Cartoons, Nøå

media release: $10 ADV / $15 DOS

Groove Roulette is coming up on the 3rd of our 4 summer show run at The Bur Oak featuring amazing musicians from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago to kick off another great show!!

For those of you who are new to the concept, Groove Roulette is a music series where four musicians from four different musical acts from different genres come together and create original improvised musical alchemy. They've invited members of bands from Madison, Milwaukee, the Fox Valley, Minneapolis, and Chicago to come together and celebrate the wonder of musicianship in the Midwest.

This Groove Roulette lineup will feature: Anthony Utehs, Noah Gilfillan, Ryan Worthy, Pablo Chuliver

Anthony Utehs from The Feestet on guitar

Noah Gilfillan from The Earthlings on keys

Ryan Worthy from Invisible Cartoons on bass

Pablo Chuliver from Frank Martin Busch & the Names on drums

Closing set by Invisible Cartoons

Invisible Cartoons blends catchy melodies, intoxicating voices, bounce-inducing beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, spine-tingling keytar riffs, and dramatic wordplay about love, friendship, and fun.

The band includes Chris Shern (lead vocals), Jeff Goluszka (drums & backup vocals), Ryan Caldwell (keytar & backup vocals), Ryan Worthy (bass & backup vocals), and Justin Birchard (guitar & backup vocals).

Based in Chicagoland, the group has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.

As of 2021, Invisible Cartoons has released one full length album “Characters” and a five song EP titled “Space Cat”. A new full length album is currently being recorded and is set for release in early 2022.