Groove Roulette (Stefan Truesdell, Mark Gooden, Nick Moran, Kowan Turner), Kowan & Co.

media release: $10 ADV / $15 DOS

Groove Roulette is coming up on the fourth and final summer show run at The Bur Oak featuring amazing musicians from Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Denver to kick off another great show!!

For those of you who are new to the concept, Groove Roulette is a music series where four musicians from four different musical acts from different genres come together and create original improvised musical alchemy. They've invited members of bands from Madison, Milwaukee, the Fox Valley, Minneapolis, and Chicago to come together and celebrate the wonder of musicianship in the Midwest.

This Groove Roulette lineup will feature:

Stefan Truesdell from Zeroed Hero on guitar

Mark Goodden from CoMingle on keys

Nick Moran from La Combi on bass

Kowan Turner from Steady Flow on drums

Closing set by Kowan and Co.

Kowan Turner is a Recording Artist , Touring musician , Music Director (MD) and Session Drummer, who has worked with various Grammy nominated artist such as Althea Rene , Selina Albright , Robert Randolph , Cisco Adler , and Caleb Hawley . Kowan has has put together an Allstar set of musicians with a unique set of Elite Skills and musicianship to create a new and incredible sound of Jazz Fusion, Funk, Hip-Hop, and Rock . Kowan & Company Has Featured members of: Steady Flow , DJ Williams & Shots Fired, Marion Meadows, ODESZA, Gaines Brothers , Groovement , Lucas Parker band , Elephant Wrecking Ball, Karl Densons Tiny Universe (KDTU) ,Kingfish, And many more upcoming and notable bands.