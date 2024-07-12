RSVP for Grounded Resistance & Resilience to U.S. Political Violence: A National Conversation on Faith-Rooted Peacebuilding

media release: Tuesday, July 16, from 11 am - 12:30 pm, Madison (specific location will be given upon registration). Lunch will be provided.

Panelists:

Imam Makram El-Amin, Al Maa'uun, Masjid Al-Nur

Pardeep Kaleka, Oak Creek Gurdwara, Serve2Unite

Rev. Breanna Illene, Wisconsin Council of Churches

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

Rev. Mark Thompson, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference

Moderator

Rev. Tuhina Rasche, Faith in Public Life

Registration will close Friday, July 12. Registration is required for admittance to the event.