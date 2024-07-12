RSVP for Grounded Resistance & Resilience to U.S. Political Violence: A National Conversation on Faith-Rooted Peacebuilding

media release: Tuesday, July 16, from 11 am - 12:30 pm, Madison (specific location will be given upon registration). Lunch will be provided.
Panelists:
Imam Makram El-Amin, Al Maa'uun, Masjid Al-Nur
Pardeep Kaleka, Oak Creek Gurdwara, Serve2Unite
Rev. Breanna Illene, Wisconsin Council of Churches
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights
Rev. Mark Thompson, Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference
Moderator
Rev. Tuhina Rasche, Faith in Public Life
Registration will close Friday, July 12. Registration is required for admittance to the event.