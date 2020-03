press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com! Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

Screening of episodes of season one of the anthology series. OutReach, March 11, 6:30 pm.