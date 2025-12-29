Groundlings Theater Auditions

media release: Groundlings Theater presents...Pride & Prejudice by Kate Hamill; based on the novel by Jane Austen. Directed by Hannah Nies.

AUDITIONS will be held Saturday, May 16th, 1-3 pm AND Monday, May 18th 6:00-8:00 pm.

Show Dates are 7/17-7/19 AND 7/24-7/26 at Peace Lutheran Church - Waunakee. Rehearsals will be held in Waunakee.

Prepare a 1-minute contemporary monologue, as well as your best British accent. Bring any conflicts to your audition.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1178728597801577/1178728607801576