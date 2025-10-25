Groundlings Theater Auditions

media release: AUDITIONS Saturday, 10/25 11 am to 1 pm AND Monday, 10/27 5:30-7:30 pm.

Casting 10 actors to play multiple roles in our 100-minute live on stage radio play! No memorization required. No blocking means less rehearsals!

Show Dates are 12/19 to 12/21/25. Peace Lutheran Church - Waunakee.

It's A Wonderful Life! is about dreams, sacrifice and redemption in small town America. Tony's imaginative radio adaptation has been performed by Hollywood professionals, radio stations, community theater troupes, and schools across the world. This perennial holiday favorite works well as a live-on-stage performance--one that doesn't require elaborate sets or memorization. The live sound effects (mostly doors, bells, footsteps and vocal "walla walla") always delight live audiences.

Prepare a 1-minute contemporary monologue.