Groundswell Conservancy Prairie Walk

press release: Food AND nature, what a combo! Join Groundswell Conservancy and hosts Carole and Don Schmidt on Wednesday, August 14th from 5:00-7:00 pm for an evening on the land.

Food carts will include Fast N Fresh (known for its smoked pulled pork, steak-n-rice bowl and pork-mac-n-cheese bowl), Soho (Asian fusion food with their signature dumplings and rice boxes) and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and Karben4 Brewing.

Purchase your food, and then find a spot to settle in to enjoy the picturesque setting of Carole and Don's prairie with friends and neighbors. Then walk the trails through their incredible prairie. The American prairie is one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet. Thanks to the Schmidts, their prairie is protected forever with a conservation easement.

Thank you to SVA Financial for sponsoring this event!

Where: 4544 Dons Road, Madison