Groundswell Conservancy Social

press release: Food AND nature, what a combo! Join Groundswell Conservancy at Token Creek County Park for Food Cart Night on Thursday, September 12, from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Food carts will include Fast N Fresh (known for its smoked pulled pork, steak-n-rice bowl and pork-mac-n-cheese bowl) and Jak's Ohana (serves blackened shrimp tacos, huli huli chicken and loco moco). Karben4 will be providing local brews. Dessert will be provided by scrumptious Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

Purchase your food, and then find a spot to settle in to enjoy the picturesque setting at Token Creek with friends and neighbors.

This is a Wisconsin Land Trust Days Event and is co-sponsored by Dane County Parks.

What to bring: Cash for food, blanket or camp chairs, and sturdy shoes if you plan to join us for a trail walk. Depending on the weather, sunscreen and bug spray are recommended.

Registration: Entry to this event is free; food and beverages are available for purchase. All are welcome to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged so we know how many people to expect.

Registration and Event Details: https:// groundswellwisconsin.org/page. asp?page=PMFoodCart