Groundswell Conservancy Volunteer Work Day

press release: Groundswell Conservancy's next outdoor volunteer event is this Saturday, February 8 from 9:00 am to noon. We'll be burning brush piles from all our work clearing invasive shrubs last year. Bring an appetite for marshmallows!

REMINDER: It's important to wear fire resistant clothing when working near brush piles. This means cotton, wool, or other natural materials and NOT polyester or synthetic blends (holes are easily burned into synthetic materials by wayward ashes).

Directions: From the intersection of HWY 113 and County HWY M on the northeast side of Madison, go north on 113 for about 1.5 miles. Turn right on Bong Road (Arboretum Dr will be on the left). Travel 3/4 mile on Bong and turn into the farmstead driveway on your left. If you reach the top of the hill on Bong, you've gone too far.

The address for navigating is: 5208 Bong Rd, Waunakee, WI 53597

Please RSVP for the workday by contacting Tony at: tony@groundswellwisconsin.org

RSVPing helps with planning how many snacks to bring and who to contact in case of any last minute changes.