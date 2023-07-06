× Expand The Grouvin Brothers

media release: For the second year, a unique free summer concert experience will return to Madison – this time, as a triple concert series. The Memorial Union Terrace series, Lakefront Live, features live band performances from the UW Credit Union Terrace Stage played facing Lake Mendota to be enjoyed by audience members on paddle and watercraft.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW and the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee, Lakefront Live will take place on the Terrace June 8 at 7 p.m., featuring Birddog Blues Band; July 6 at 7 p.m., featuring country and blues band The Grouvin Brothers; and Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., featuring bluegrass group Cork n’ Bottle String Band.

“Lakefront Live is back again this year, and it’s better than ever with not one, but three outstanding free performances throughout the summer,” said Sean Michael Dargan, Wisconsin Union Directorate advisor. “We are excited to give Madison even more opportunities to come join us and celebrate our community’s incredible music scene and outdoor views!”

Concertgoers can rent single or double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards – including an eight-person stand-up paddleboard called the SUPSquatch – or canoes from Outdoor UW to savor the music from the water. Each person must make a reservation – for $16 – to secure one spot on an Outdoor UW paddlecraft for the entirety of the event (6-9 p.m.).

The Outdoor UW team encourages patrons interested in a specific rental paddlecraft to arrive early, as patrons with reservations will receive a spot on a craft on a first come, first served basis. Renters may arrive starting at 3 p.m., and all members of a party must be present to select their shared craft. Guests can make online reservations and read reservation details at members.hoofers.org/event/ 91578 (June 8), members.hoofers.org/event/ 91579 (July 6) and members.hoofers.org/event/ 91580 (Aug. 10).

The presence or consumption of alcohol/drugs is not permitted on Outdoor UW watercraft. Individuals who are believed to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs will not be allowed to board a craft.