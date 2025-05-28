media release: The Grouvin Brothers embrace the roots of Americana, playing country, blues, and swing of the early 1950s and '60s as well as newer and original songs that emulate the classic honky-tonk roadhouse era. With an emphasis on two-part vocal harmonies, reminiscent of the Louvin Brothers from, whom the band takes its name, the Grouvin Brothers perform as a duo, trio, or full four-piece band.