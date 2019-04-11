RSVP for Grow Beautiful African Violets
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: African violets offer a wealth of beautiful flowers and can be grown successfully on window sills. Learn how to be successful, including how to start from a leaf, soil and fertilizer types, care and growing conditons, rejuvenating violets, dividing and transplanting, and much more. Each paid participant will receive one African violet starter leaf with instructions to take home. Instructor: Alice Peterson (Sundowners African Violet Club)
Time: 6:30-8:30pm
Date: Thursday, April 18
Registration Deadline: Thursday, April 11
Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member