RSVP for Grow Lights 101

press release: Buying a grow light should be fun, not stressful. Learn about the different types of horticultural lighting and how to best use them. We will discuss the pros, cons, and costs of all the different types of lights available. Instructor: Dennis Anderson, Paradigm Gardens

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Thursday, December 5

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 27

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member