RSVP for Grow Lights 101

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Buying a grow light should be fun, not stressful. Learn about the different types of horticultural lighting and how to best use them. We will discuss the pros, cons, and costs of all the different types of lights available. Instructor: Dennis Anderson, Paradigm Gardens

Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Thursday, December 5

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 27

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
