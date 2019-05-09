RSVP for Grow Salad Bowls

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Get fresh garden salads without the garden! Learn how to plant and harvest lettuce, spinach, beets, and herbs in a 'salad bowl.' Create your easy to care for container garden, while sampling and learning about herbal vinegars to make at home when your salad is ready to harvest. All supplies and recipes provided. Instructor: Melody Orban (Master Gardener)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, May 9

Registration Deadline: Thursday, May 2

Price: $40/$32 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
