press release: Grow with Google is bringing free digital skills workshops and one-on-one coaching to Wisconsin. We’re teaming up local libraries across the state to offer these trainings so that Wisconsinites have the opportunity to learn digital skills to grow their careers or businesses.

At the Grow with Google event in Madison, Google staff will teach a variety of hands-on workshops aimed to provide local businesses and residents with tools and resources to find the jobs they want, advance their careers and grow their businesses. Attendees are welcome to pre-register for specific workshops, or drop in and sign up for one-on-one 20 minute training sessions with Google staff for everything from how to set up an email account, to ways they can advertise their business, or create a resume.

9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, March 18, 2020, Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Find the schedule here.