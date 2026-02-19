Grow Without Burnout (Crecer Sin Agotamiento)

media release: Are you tired of the constant pressure to post, overwork, and feel like you're sacrificing your well-being just to grow your business? We get it! As entrepreneurs, especially as Latinas and women of color, we juggle so much. But growing your dream shouldn't mean burning out.

That's why we're so excited to invite you to a special virtual workshop:

This isn't just another webinar; it's a practical guide designed for YOU. Reyna Marrufo, founder of Latina Lifestyle Legacy, is sharing her simple, sustainable system for generating consistent leads—without the pressure to be online every single day. Imagine attracting aligned clients and simplifying your marketing with ease!

In this session, you'll learn how to:

Attract clients who are a perfect fit for your business

Simplify your marketing efforts

Build momentum without feeling overwhelmed

So grab your cafecito, settle in, and join us for an empowering session!

Meet Our Facilitator: Reyna Marrufo is a business growth strategist who champions a practical, human approach to business. She's all about helping entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses that support real life, steering clear of hustle culture. Reyna has a gift for breaking down complex marketing and lead generation into simple, doable steps, making it feel accessible and effective for business owners who are tired of "doing the most."

Pay What You Can: We believe in accessible education for all. You can choose to pay $0 for this workshop. As a nonprofit, your support, whatever you can offer, helps us provide essential resources like free childcare and food for our in-person sessions for low-income women in Southern Wisconsin.