Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening

Google Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00

Buy Tickets

UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: 9am-11am, Plant Sciences, 1575 Linden Drive Rm. 247

With 20 years of experience and 10 years working and now operating Paradigm Gardens, a progressive garden center in Madison, WI, Dennis Anderson has been growing food crops hydroponically indoors with a focus on nutritional density.

$10 (FREE for Members)

Info
UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Fundraisers, Home & Garden
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening - 2019-01-12 09:00:00