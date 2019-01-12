Growing Food Indoors: A Conversation About Plant Lighting and Hydroponic Gardening
UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: 9am-11am, Plant Sciences, 1575 Linden Drive Rm. 247
With 20 years of experience and 10 years working and now operating Paradigm Gardens, a progressive garden center in Madison, WI, Dennis Anderson has been growing food crops hydroponically indoors with a focus on nutritional density.
$10 (FREE for Members)
Info
UW Moore Hall 1575 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Fundraisers, Home & Garden