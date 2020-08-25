ONLINE: Growing Fruit in Wisconsin

press release: Tuesday, Aug. 25, noon:

Amaya Atucha, Assistant Professor and Fruit Crop Extension Specialist

Want to know how to grow a bumper crop of apples trees for the best fruit pies, or grapes for wine-making? Join fruit crop expert Amaya Atucha as she takes us on a tour of the West Madison Research Station vineyard, and shares tips and tricks for growing fruit in Wisconsin!

Amaya Atucha is an Assistant Professor in the department of Horticulture and the Fruit Crop Extension Specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is also the Gottschalk Chair for cranberry research. Her instruction responsibilities include teaching Hort 345 Fruit Crop Production.

Her research program focuses on fruit crop physiology and production of deciduous fruit crops (cranberry, apple, and grapes in particular). The goal of her extension program is to deliver up to date, research-based information to fruit growers that will lead to improve production practices of fruit crops in Wisconsin. She earned her B.S. in horticulture from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso (Chile) and her Ph.D. in horticulture from Cornell University. Prior to joining UW-Madison she was an assistant professor at Colorado State University in the department of Horticulture.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.