ONLINE: Growing Hope: The Local and Global Youth Garden Movement

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series.

press release: About the Presentation: In school and youth gardens throughout Madison, and around the world, young people are growing connections to food, nature, and community. Join us to learn about this growing local and global movement, and to hear inspiring stories about how young people are caring for the land while building enduring bonds with the plants and animals they tend in the garden.

Speaker: Nathan Larson, Planning and Landscape Architecture Department, UW Madison

Bio: Nathan’s work spans issues that address health equity, nature and garden-based education, food systems and climate action. He is a member of UW’s Planning and Landscape Architecture Department and currently directs the statewide Cultivate Health Initiative, which grows and sustains the school garden network in Wisconsin. He also serves on the Madison Metropolitan School District Wellness Advisory Council and the national School Garden Support Organization Network Governance Board.

This event is jointly sponsored by the Madison Area Master Gardener Association.

