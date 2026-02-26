Growing New Roots: Women Writing about Home and Belonging

media release: Home is a concept that has particular associations for women. Join University of Wisconsin Press authors Alison Townsend and Catherine Jagoe for a discussion of rootlessness, connection, gender, and the natural world in their writing and placemaking. Townsend’s memoir The Green Hour: A Natural History of Home explores the role of motherloss and multiple uprootings before moving to Wisconsin, while Jagoe’s Unbelonging: A Life in Search of Home examines belonging as an immigrant and translator. The conversation will be moderated by Jessica Becker, editor of Wisconsin People & Ideas, and both writers will read short excerpts from their memoirs, followed by the opportunity to ask questions and consider personal memories and experiences of home.

This Finding Home event is a partnership with the University of Wisconsin Press. Please RSVP.