Growing Our Region’s Workforce & Talent With Education & Innovation

Join Dr. Jack Daniels, President of Madison College, and his team on January 10th from 4pm-6:30pm at the Promega BTC in Fitchburg. Madison College is a leader and innovator when it comes to building and advancing our regions' workforce. Learn about some of the programming and resources available at the new South Madison Campus (opening fall of 2019).

The Fitchburg Chamber, The Latino Chamber of Dane County, Madison Black Chamber and Promega are hosting a wine and cheese reception to follow the presentation so you can collaborate and network further. Please save the date and join us! The event is free to attend but RSVP's are requested.

4:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Madison College Presentation

5:00 p.m. -6:30 p.m. Wine and Cheese Reception