RSVP for Growing Stronger

media release: Growing Stronger combines the MOSES Organic Farming Conference, GrassWorks Grazing Conference, OGRAIN Organic Grain Conference, Midwest Organic Pork Conference, and Organic Vegetable Production Conference.

Tickets are $125. Sign up at https://bit.ly/GrowingStronger2021 by Feb. 12.

This 5-in-1 event will provide a rich conference experience with more than 60 workshops and opportunities to connect through roundtables on food system and farming issues, meet-ups, and socials. The conference includes a virtual exhibit space featuring suppliers, buyers, certifiers, consultants, and more.

Make plans now to join in this combined virtual conference and grow stronger with your community! Scholarships for farmers are available. The scholarship application closes Jan. 20, 2021. See details at https://bit.ly/ GrowStrongerScholarship.