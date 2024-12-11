"Growing Up Black in South Madison" Celebration

media release: We are thrilled to share a proud moment for our community: “Growing Up Black in South Madison” by Dr. Richard Harris will be used as a textbook in the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)!

This inspiring book will serve as a supplemental text in Modern U.S. African American History courses for 11th and 12th graders at West, East, La Follette, and Memorial High Schools, and its integration at Capital and Shabazz High Schools is being explored.

To mark this historic milestone, we invite you to join us for a special celebration:

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time: 2:45 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Black Business Hub, 2352 S Park St, Madison, WI

What to Expect

The event will feature a short program highlighting how the book will be used in classrooms and the impact it will have on students. Speakers include:

Dr. Ruben Anthony Jr., president & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, an early supporter of the book

Dr. Joseph Gothard, MMSD superintendent, whose family is featured in the book

Mr. Nathan Hutchins, sociology teacher at Memorial High School and the first to incorporate the book into his classes in 2019

Dr. Martin Moe, MMSD social studies lad, who helped guide the book’s integration into the curriculum

Dr. Erica Bullock, associate professor at UW-Madison, who will oversee graduate students conducting research on how the book enhances teaching and student learning

This gathering is not only a celebration of the book’s inclusion in MMSD’s curriculum but also a chance to honor the educators, leaders, and community members who made this possible. We’ll also acknowledge the contributions of key supporters, such as Dr. Floyd Rose, Dr. Ruben Anthony Jr., and many others.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Seats are limited, so please RSVP by emailing Magugu Davis at mdavis@ulgm.org at your earliest convenience.

Let’s come together to celebrate this moment of pride and progress for our community and our schools. We look forward to seeing you there!