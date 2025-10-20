Growing Up Native in Wisconsin

media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories of a Native life in Wisconsin. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their writings.

About the presenter: Sherman Funmaker was born in Black River Falls as a Bear Clan member and raised in Wisconsin. He is one of 11 children of Adam and Doris Stacy Funmaker. He is a graduate of UW/ Baraboo with an English Degree, and he also attended the University of New Mexico in 2007. He has been writing since 2006 and his first book will be published by the Wisconsin State Historical Society in February 2026.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders into library spaces for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning shortly after Indigenous Peoples' Day (Monday, October 13), Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes will lead programs throughout October and November with a focus on Native art, making and handicrafts. Program participants will have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading, collage, and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them.

This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oglala Sioux, and Oneida nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/partnerships/initiatives/teejop

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org