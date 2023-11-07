Growing Up Native in Wisconsin

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories of a Native life in Wisconsin. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their writings.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

Info

Spoken Word
