Growing Up Native in Wisconsin
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories of a Native life in Wisconsin. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their writings.
Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.
Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Spoken Word