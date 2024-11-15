Growing Up Native in Wisconsin

media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories of a Native life in Wisconsin. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their writings.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library(link is external). Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning on Indigenous Peoples' Day each year, Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes in Wisconsin will lead programs throughout October and November on a wide range of topics, including Native citizenship and participation in the electoral process, the recent discovery of canoes in Lake Mendota, the history and process of making musical instruments, and more.

Program participants will also have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them. This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ottawa, and Choctaw nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs below.

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org.