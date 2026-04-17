media release: Join Urban Triage on April 20, 2026, for “Grown From the Ground: A Less Noise Celebration”—a mission-driven, community-first gathering you won’t want to miss.

Enjoy:

Product samples and items available for purchase

Exclusive, one-time-only launch discounts

A fun-filled game night

A sneak peek at Urban Triage’s newest project—available only to attendees

Time: 4:20 PM – 6:30 PM

Bernell’s, 2513 Seiferth Rd, Madison

Stay connected with us for more updates and opportunities. Sign up for our email list and follow us on social media and enjoy a special discount code on your first purchase when you join our email list.

https://www.instagram.com/lessnoisewellness