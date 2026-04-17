Grown From the Ground: A Less Noise Celebration
to
Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join Urban Triage on April 20, 2026, for “Grown From the Ground: A Less Noise Celebration”—a mission-driven, community-first gathering you won’t want to miss.
Enjoy:
- Product samples and items available for purchase
- Exclusive, one-time-only launch discounts
- A fun-filled game night
- A sneak peek at Urban Triage’s newest project—available only to attendees
Time: 4:20 PM – 6:30 PM
Bernell’s, 2513 Seiferth Rd, Madison
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