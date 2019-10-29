GRUMPS Forum

press release: GRUMPS ( GR andparents U nited for M adison P ublic S chools) is holding a forum:

11:45am-1:00pm , TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St.

The school board is considering putting two referendum questions on the November 2020 ballot. One question will authorize borrowing for capital needs; the other will enable an increase in the operating budget. District staff is currently gathering public views on these two questions to help the School Board decide on the exact questions to put forward in November 2020.

In addition, Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes will provide an update on the Board’s search for a new superintendent.

Water, coffee and cookies will be provided – bring your own lunch.