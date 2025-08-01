Grupo Balança, Handphibians with Ótimo Dance

× Expand Second Crop Creative Grupo Balança

media release: In August, we’re welcoming three superb samba groups to the MCM stage: Grupo Balança, The Handphibians, and Ótimo Dance. Be sure to grab a delicious dinner from La Belle and a dessert from Stellie’s Ice Cream cart—both for-purchase options in the Wonderground.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration. Please enter at the Wonderground gate on E. Dayton Street, by the Log Cabin.

Learn more and view upcoming Live from the Wonderground events.