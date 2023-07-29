× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Grupo Candela on stage. Grupo Candela

media release: Grupo Candela is a 12 piece Madison based tropical band. The band has been playing steadily since its inception in 2005. Candela offers a diverse repertoire of dance-oriented songs which includes salsa, merengue, cumbia, bachata, bomba, and plena. The band aims to be a bridge to the source of tropical music and is orientation is old school, touching on classic Cuban, Puerto Rican, Colombian, and Dominican music. Members have included representation from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico, Dominican Republic as well as many converted Latinos from the United States.

$15