media release: Grupo Candela is a 12-piece Latin music powerhouse. Formed in 2005, it is among the longest-running Latin bands in town. Featuring an all-star lineup of Latin music legends from right here in Madison, Grupo Candela is sure to get you up on your feet.

Playing a wide range of salsa classics, as well as cha cha, merengue, bachata and cumbia, Candela brings the best of Latin music from around the world right to your doorstep.

You won't want to miss this, as Grupo Candela brings the heat to Café CODA!

Dance lessons at 8, live music at 9. $10.