GSAFE Quilt Auction

media release: GSAFE wants to help you get cozy while supporting our LGBTQ+ youth. We are inviting quilters and fiber artists to donate to our annual Wrap Yourself in a Rainbow online silent auction to be held November 29 – December 5, 2022.

Theme: “Joy!” This year has been rough for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly our trans and nonbinary youth. Nevertheless, we continue to find joy in ourselves and in each other. To honor that, we’re encouraging artists to create around this question: What brings you joy? We’re excited to find out!

Select items from the auction will be on display at Blue Bar Quilts throughout the month of November, be sure to stop by and check them out when you're in the area!

Watch for updates here: https://gsafewi.org/quiltauction/