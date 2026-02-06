Guantanamera + Juan de los Muertos

media release: This year, UW LACIS looks forward to strengthening our long-standing connection with our Cuban sister city of Camagüey—especially during this time of significant change and ongoing challenges facing the Cuban people. The MCSCA remains committed to funding medical aid and supporting Camagüey’s artists and performers during these difficult times.

Cardinal Bar is excited to announce the film series in partnership with Cuban film buff, Victoria Gutierrez, Cine Cubano. The series kicks off this Sunday, February 8, from 1:00–4:30 PM, with a special double feature curated by Victoria and showcasing some of Cuba’s finest films. She has generously turned this inaugural screening into a fundraiser benefiting the Madison–Camagüey Sister City Association. For the inaugural event, Victoria plans to screen:

Guantanamera* - A celebrated '90s comedy

Juan de los Muertos* - A satirical comedy/horror film from 2011