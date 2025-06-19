Guardians of the Wetlands: 12 Years of Crane Conservation and Community Resilience in Rwanda

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Over the past 12 years, the International Crane Foundation has worked in Rwanda to protect the Endangered Grey Crowned Crane, restore critical wetland ecosystems, and empower local communities. This webinar will highlight our integrated approach to conservation—combining crane safeguarding and monitoring, sustainable wetland management, and community-led resilience initiatives.

﻿Join us on Thursday, June 19, at 11 a.m. Central Time to explore how this holistic model is not only safeguarding Rwanda’s biodiversity but also improving livelihoods and inspiring a new generation of conservation stewards.

Sponsored by the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.