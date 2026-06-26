media release: For the first time ever, Wisconsin’s four major child care organizations are coming together to host a Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Child Care.

Join Wisconsin’s child care associations, parents, providers, and community members for a historic, non-partisan forum with the candidates for Governor. Attendance is free, and attendees can submit questions for the candidates ahead of time.

All candidates have been invited, the confirmed candidates attending so far are: Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong, Sara Rodriguez and Kelda Roys

With child care being a major issue for families and providers across the state, this event offers a crucial opportunity for community members to hear directly from the candidates for Governor before the upcoming election.

Sunday, July 19, 2026: Doors open at 3:30 PM | Meet & Greet 4:00–4:30 PM | Forum 4:30-6:00 PM, IBEW 159, 5303 Fen Oak Dr., Madison, WI (In-person and livestream options available)

Free, but RSVP is required. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/GovForumWHSA

Organized by Heather Murray, Arthouse Preschool

Sponsored by Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA), Wisconsin Child Care Administrators Association (WCCAA), Wisconsin Family Child Care Association (WFCCA), and Wisconsin Head Start Association (WHSA).