Gubernatorial Candidate Forums

media release: The public is invited to hear directly from the candidates for Wisconsin governor in a series of events before the Aug. 11 primary.

Six candidates have agreed to appear at Oakwood Village University Woods, a senior living community in Madison, to speak and field questions from the audience. Each hourlong event will spotlight one candidate. They’ll make their pitches to voters starting Tuesday, June 16, and running through Wednesday, July 8.

Residents at Oakwood invited a bipartisan slate of gubernatorial candidates to appear; six (all Democrats at this point) have accepted the invitation.

“Oakwood Village residents are engaged with civic life and vote at very high rates,” resident Mary Metz says. “These sessions give us a vivid understanding of each candidate as he or she interacts with the serious questions our residents ask. This year we are inviting the public to join in these conversations.”

Unless otherwise indicated, all events will be held in the Center for Arts and Education at Oakwood’s University Woods campus at 6205 Mineral Point Road in Madison.

Current schedule:

Tuesday, June 16, 10:30 a.m.: Joel Brennan

Wednesday, June 17, 1 p.m.: Missy Hughes

Thursday, June 18, 1 p.m.: Mandela Barnes

Wednesday, June 24, 2 p.m.: Sara Rodriguez

Wednesday, July 1, 10:30 a.m.: Kelda Roys (in the Nakoma/Westmorland Room)

Wednesday, July 8, 1 p.m.: Francesca Hong

About Oakwood Village

Oakwood Village is a nonprofit, continuing care community with two campuses in Madison, Wisconsin, run by Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries. For over 75 years, this community has helped older adults lead lives of personal growth, happiness, health, and security.