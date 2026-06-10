Gubernatorial Candidates Forum

media release: The Democratic Party of Dane County (Dane Dems) will host a Governor Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 17 at Vel Phillips Memorial High School, bringing together candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor of Wisconsin.

The evening will open with a social hour beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with fellow Democrats, local party leaders, and campaign representatives in a relaxed setting. Candidates will take the stage beginning at 7:00 p.m. for the formal forum.

"Dane County Democrats are excited to hear directly from the candidates who want to lead our state," said Ryan Sendelbach, chair of the Democratic Party of Dane County. "This forum is an important opportunity for voters to learn where the candidates stand on the issues that matter most to Wisconsinites."

The forum is free and open to the public. All interested voters are encouraged to attend and can sign up here: https://www.mobilize.us/wisdems/event/966878/ or at www.danedems.org

The Democratic Party of Dane County is dedicated to supporting progressive candidates and policies in towns, villages and cities throughout the county, and across our state and nation.