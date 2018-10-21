Gubernatorial Candidates Forum

press release: Highlighting the 2018 gubernatorial election in Wisconsin, the American Political Systems classes at Edgewood High School will be hosting a live, in-person forum featuring the state’s gubernatorial candidates. These candidates competing for the seat of governor will be discussing their platforms and positions on important issues to Wisconsinites. They will each have an opening statement, answer questions from the audience, and respond to other candidate’s statements. This is a community-wide event and all are welcome to attend.

Sunday, October 21, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m., Krantz Center, Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St, Madison

To date, all six gubernatorial candidates on the Wisconsin ballot have been invited and the following have confirmed their attendance:

Philip Anderson: Libertarian Party

Arnie Enz: The Wisconsin Party

Maggie Turnbull: Independent Party

Michael J. White: Wisconsin Green Party

ABOUT EDGEWOOD

Edgewood High School is a private, inclusive, Catholic school in the Sinsinawa Dominican educational tradition, providing a college preparatory curriculum steeped in faith and values. The school aspires to provide an exceptional high school experience in an inclusive community where every student is inspired to study, reflect, and take action in pursuit of a purposeful life.