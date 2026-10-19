Gubernatorial Debate Watch Party
Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us on Wednesday, October 21st from 6-8PM at the Black Business Hub to hear from a panel of experts about the upcoming November ballot referendum questions and then stick around to watch the Gubernatorial Debate live on WISN 12.
A panel of experts will explain and discuss the constitutional amendments that Wisconsin voters will be asked to approve on the ballot this November. Panelists include:
- Nicholas Ramos, executive director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
- Wesley Sparkman, director of the Tamara D. Grigsby Civil Rights Department
- LaKeshia Myers, educator and former state Assembly District 12 Representative
- Sue Jennik, president of the League of Women Voters of Dane County.
Info
Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Politics & Activism