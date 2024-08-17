The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards
to
Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Mike McGettigan
Three people on stage.
The Broken Boards
media release: The Locker Room is hosting Bands In The Sand on August 17, starting at 5pm. Come listen to The Gubers, The Swongos, and Broken Boards, out on our sandy beach (sans the water) and enjoy some cocktails; all while playing one of the many outdoor games available.
Info
Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music