The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards

to

Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Locker Room is hosting Bands In The Sand on August 17, starting at 5pm. Come listen to The Gubers, The Swongos, and Broken Boards, out on our sandy beach (sans the water) and enjoy some cocktails; all while playing one of the many outdoor games available.

Info

Locker Room Sports Bar 1810 Roth St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-246-2010
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards - 2024-08-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards - 2024-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards - 2024-08-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gubers, The Swongos, Broken Boards - 2024-08-17 17:00:00 ical