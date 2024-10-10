A Beginner's Guide to Navigating Sustainability Decisions

media release: Join us to hear from True North Collective on navigating sustainability decisions using life cycle analysis

Are you eager to integrate sustainability into your business decision-making by leveraging data on environmental impacts? Whether you’re involved in product development, marketing, operations, supply chain management, or are a sustainability advocate seeking to foster a culture of sustainability, this 1-hour session is for you. Join us to explore Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) — a robust, data-driven method for identifying environmental impact hotspots across products, services, systems, or even entire enterprises.

Join us to learn about:

Introduction to LCA

Using LCA for everyday business decisions

How LCA supports sustainability regulations

By the end of the session, you’ll have a solid understanding of why LCA is a powerful tool increasingly adopted in R&D, product design, transparency reporting, and substantiating green claims. Come discover how LCA can enhance your sustainability strategy and help drive meaningful change in your organization.

This program is VIRTUAL and accessible via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89756813508 (also available in an email upon registration).