Guided Bird Walk

media release: Join birders Shawn Miller & Heidi Cox on an early morning walk through the Indian Mound Conservancy. See which birds you can spot and identify! Bring binoculars, wear good walking shoes, and dress appropriately for the weather. The walks will happen rain or shine, barring any storms.

Space is limited, so registration is required. If you need to cancel your registration, please call or email Sara (608-838-9030 or shendrickson@mcfarlandlibrary.org)

Please note: Exchange Street is currently under construction. We will meet at the Yahara Drive entrance of Indian Mound Conservancy (back corner of the school forest).