ONLINE: Guided by Voices

press release: GUIDED BY VOICES World Tour 2020

One Night Only! Streaming concert in your home. BYOB!

Friday July 17 (5pm Eastern time)

Plus 96-hour post-show streaming on demand

Tickets at Noonchorus.com and finer venues

Guided By Voices will be playing a full-electric concert from an empty venue in Dayton Ohio, with a top-notch audio / video crew. No acoustic guitars in pajamas in the living room!

Due to the pandemic, the band has canceled a number of tour dates this year. They’ll be partnering on this web concert with numerous U.S. indie venues, some of whom they’ve worked with for over 25 years. 20% of the ticket price purchased at the venue sites will go to the venues, to help them keep afloat during these tough financial times.

The set will highlight tracks from the February release Surrender Your Poppy Field as well as a few songs off the not-yet-released Mirrored Aztec.