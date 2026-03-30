Guided Meditation in the Galleries

RSVP

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Designed to be accessible to all abilities, this unique guided meditation class led by Kim Kies of Insight Counseling and Wellness (4/11) or Mary Hall (4/25) taps into your body, mind, emotions, and sense of spirit to help you relax, reduce stress, and practice mindfulness. Seating is provided, comfortable clothing is encouraged.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk.

courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness
Art Exhibits & Events
608-257-0158
RSVP
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