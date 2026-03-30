Guided Meditation in the Galleries

media release: Designed to be accessible to all abilities, this unique guided meditation class led by Kim Kies of Insight Counseling and Wellness (4/11) or Mary Hall (4/25) taps into your body, mind, emotions, and sense of spirit to help you relax, reduce stress, and practice mindfulness. Seating is provided, comfortable clothing is encouraged.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.