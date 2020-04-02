ONLINE: Guided Meditation

press release: The current COVID-19 crisis is creating a tremendous amount of stress and hardship for many.

Join The Center for Healthy Minds Thursday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PST) for a virtual, live meditation session with Center for Healthy Minds and Healthy Minds Innovations founder, Richard Davidson, to learn and practice skills to cultivate a healthy mind.

The session will include a period of guided meditation, as well as practical tips for applying simple mindfulness skills in everyday life.

This virtual event is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

Join us on YouTube Live and share with friends on Facebook.

This event is co-hosted by the Center for Healthy Minds at UW–Madison and Healthy Minds Innovations. Please "like" and visit Healthy Minds Innovations on Facebook to see all guided meditations offered.