Guided Photography Critique

media release: Kenrick Fischer, new PMW member and professional photographer, shares a method for moderated and guided critique sessions where participants learn to critique photography artwork, give and receive constructive criticism, and gain valuable information for artistic growth.

If you plan to attend in person, we need a few volunteers to bring a print and also email a copy of it to [email protected].

Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM, PhotoMidwest studion and via ZoomClick the Zoom link HERE

If you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk, please contact Wendy Murkve at [email protected]. She would love to hear from you.